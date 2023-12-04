Sir Keir Starmer's praise for Margaret Thatcher described as an "insult" to working-class Scots

Sir Keir Starmer's praise for Margaret Thatcher has been described as an "insult" to working-class Scots by a former Labour MSP. In a Sunday Telegraph column, Sir Keir said Baroness Thatcher helped free the UK for a "stupor" and set loose the UK's "natural entrepreneurialism". The Labour leader later said he wanted to stress her "sense of purpose" - but it did not mean he agreed with her.

Neil Findlay, a left-wing Labour MSP from 2011 and 2021, said the comments were an "insult" to people who suffered from unemployment, mass closures, deindustrialisation and privatisation during Baroness Thatcher's reign. "And all those who saw poverty, destitution and addiction soar because of the policies of the Thatcher government," he told BBC Radio's "If you couple that with the whole ethos of it, the whole politics of greed, of selfishness and of individualism then I think people will be absolutely appalled by the comments." Mr Findlay added: "This is not about just Scotland, this is about an insult to working class people across the entire country.





