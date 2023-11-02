Sir Jim Ratcliffe might need to help Man Utd replace £300m worth of talent

If ever more evidence was needed to highlight the sheer size of the gulf between Manchester United and Manchester City, Sunday's derby at Old Trafford provided it.
United highlighted the size of the gulf between ahead of kick-off, starting with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in the heart of their defence. That in itself highlights just how far the Reds have fallen behind their rivals since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.
The Reds' outlook on recruitment, in terms of both arrivals and departures, has been a major contributor to their demise under the Glazers. They have paid over the odds for countless players and have failed to offload others at the right junctures.
Of all the new signings United have made in recent years, very few of them have turned out to be successful, once again highlighting the club's tendency to miss rather than hit. They have spent north of £400million in their first three transfer windows under Ten Hag, spending big-money on the likes of Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Casemiro.
That appears to have caught up with him already this season, and it is quite clear, though he remains an outstanding player when at the peak of his powers, that he is only going to decline from here on in. He turns 32 in February.
He, like his former Real Madrid teammate, is a classy operator when at his best, but is injury-prone, meaning Ten Hag can't rely on him. United will have to replace him in the not-too-distant future with a younger operator, who can become Martinez's long-term partner.