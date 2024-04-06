Sir Jim Ratcliffe bans staff from using luxury cars to avoid spending breach

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly banned a number of staff members from using corporate private luxury cars as Manchester United look to avoid a spending breach . It is thought the club are confident that they will not fall foul of breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, having refrained from splashing on transfers in January. However, Ratcliffe seems keen to crackdown on eccentric spending to ensure United don’t run close to cash-loss limits again.
The Times also adds that INEOS, meanwhile, plans to keep current football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher in-house but are becoming frustrated with negotiations regarding deals for likely role replacements Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilco
