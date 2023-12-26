Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% of Manchester United shares

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains what Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of 25 per cent of Manchester United could mean for the club moving forward... Has the deal been fully rubber-stamped?It is quite complicated, they are buying 25 per cent of the Class B shares owned by the Glazer family.

Now these are super-voting shares, so although the Glazers only own 69 per cent of Manchester United, their shares come with voting rights, which means, effectively, they own 97 per cent of the club. They can make all the big decisions. Ratcliffe and INEOS have bought 25 per cent of those shares, and they have also offered to buy 25 per cent of the Class A shares - they are the ones that are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. They are offering $33 a share, which is around £26, the same that they are offering to the Glazers as well, and the Board is recommending the shareholders on the New York Stock Exchange accept that offer of $33 a share, because that is far more than they have been trading a





