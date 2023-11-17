Sir Bobby: A Great Leader and Team Player

I am, however, a fan of great leaders and team player s, and Sir Bobby ranks as the number one when it comes to inspiring others to be their best. As I am no football expert I will skip his footballing achievements, but of note, is the fact that Sir Bobby won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals, a record at the time. Former England captain David Beckham recently said he owes everything he achieved to this great man, and there will be many more who feel the same.

Reading the many tributes, words like humility and kindness were common, you realise what made him so great. He had the traits of being a decent human and these were his magnetic qualities amongst other things that made him so famous. Highly educated people devoid of these decent traits will fail to inspire others around them. He was much loved by his club, and the fans, these fans are not limited to Manchester United but are worldwid





Read more: THE YORKSHİRE POST » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Sir Alex Ferguson thanks Manchester United great Sir Bobby CharltonIn the programme for the 191st Manchester derby, Sir Alex Ferguson has penned a 1,000-word eulogy to Sir Bobby Charlton.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Sir Alex Ferguson Pays Tribute to Sir Bobby CharltonIn a heartfelt eulogy, Sir Alex Ferguson praises Sir Bobby Charlton as a pillar of strength and recalls their first meeting in 1986. Ferguson also reflects on his recent loss of his wife, Lady Cathy, and it remains uncertain if he will attend the upcoming Manchester derby.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

BBCMOTD: Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to Sir Bobby CharltonSir Alex Ferguson describes Sir Bobby Charlton as a 'tower of strength' and reflects on their personal connection during his time as manager at Manchester United.

Source: BBCMOTD | Read more »

METROUK: Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral: Sir Alex Ferguson, Prince William, Gareth Southgate and Roy Keane among...Thousands waited outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to a Manchester United legend.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral: Sir Alex Ferguson, Prince William, Gareth Southgate and Roy Keane among...Thousands waited outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to a Manchester United legend.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86The England midfielder won the World Cup in 1966 and the European Cup at Manchester United two years later.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »