Sir Bill Beaumont appointed as patron of Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation

Sir Bill Beaumont has been appointed as the new patron of the Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation ( IPF ). The IPF provides support to players in England who have suffered catastrophic spinal cord or traumatic brain injuries while playing rugby.

Beaumont, a former England captain and chair of the Rugby Football Union and World Rugby, has expressed his delight at taking on this role. The IPF, established in 2008, has built a strong network of support for players and their families.

