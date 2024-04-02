Sir Alex Ferguson sells luxury mansion after price reduction

Sir Alex Ferguson has sold his luxury mansion after he slashed £250,000 off the price to help find a wealthy buyer. The former Manchester United boss, 82, put the £3.5m property in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on the market following the death of his wife Cathy. His five-bedroom home comes complete with a stylish open plan kitchen and games room. But after struggling to shift the property, he reduced the price to £3.25m in February in a bid to offload it.

The property has now been snapped up by an unknown buyer. Photos of the mansion reveal a dazzling hallway chandelier, en-suite bathrooms and perfectly manicured lawns. The games room is decorated with art work, oak bookcases and a snooker table while a unique 'Ferguson clan' tartan carpet features on the staircase. Estate agents acting on his behalf said: "This impressive, deceptively spacious detached property is situated on one of Cheshire's most desirable roads." Ferguson, who also managed Aberdeen, moved to a £

