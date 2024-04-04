Sir Alex Ferguson sells luxury mansion after price cut

Sir Alex Ferguson has finally sold his luxury five-bed Wilmslow mansion after slashing £250,000 off the asking price. The former Manchester United boss, 82, put the £3.5m property in Cheshire on the market following the death of his wife Cathy. The 13-time Premier League winning manager has since moved to a £1.2 million house in the village of Goostrey , near Knutsford, to be near to his son Darren and his grandchildren. The five-bedroom home, that sold after the price was slashed down to £3.

25 million in February, comes complete with a stylish open plan kitchen and games room. READ MORE Inside the £2.7m former home of Royal Mail fraudster that's now up for sale Sir Alex and Cathy reportedly moved into the home in 2010 from Macclesfield, so the then United boss' commute to the training ground would be shorter. The couple lived in their beloved house for more than a decad

