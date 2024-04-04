Sir Alan Duncan calls for repercussions over support of Israel

Sir Alan Duncan has called for Lord Polak , Lord Pickles and Tom Tugendhat to face repercussions over their support of Israel . Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Alan also called for arms sales to Israel to be stopped "immediately".
"I think that anything in support of what is becoming a total catastrophe in Gaza is morally unacceptable and what we have to accept is it’s not just what they’re doing now is wrong – it’s what Israel has been doing for years has been wrong because the Israeli defence does not follow international law," he said."It has been backing and supporting illegal settlers in the West Bank who steal Palestinian land and it is that land theft, that annexation of Palestine, which is the origin of the problem, which has given rise to the Hamas atrocity and the battles we’re seeing."It comes after the killing of seven aid workers, including three British nationals, in an Israeli drone strike on Monday nigh
Sir Alan Duncan Lord Polak Lord Pickles Tom Tugendhat Israel Gaza West Bank International Law Arms Sales Aid Workers Drone Strike
