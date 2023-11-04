Singer's Fortunes Change After Making a Scary Decision

A singer who felt "selfish" saw his fortunes change after he made a “scary” decision. Paul Askew, a 23-year-old from West Derby, had long dreamed of being in a band. He became “obsessed” with The Beatles after watching the documentary film Eight Days a Week. Speaking to the ECHO, Paul said: “I got massively into the Beatles at 15, I was just obsessed and I got so obsessed that I picked up a guitar

. READ MORE: 'I was fined by Merseyrail even though I had bought a ticket for my journey' READ MORE: Dad slammed worker's head into a fridge after son, 13, was denied energy drink “I wasn't ever a musical child or anything like that. I just wanted to play their songs, not even sing them, just play them.” “I saw the Beatles film, Eight Days a Week. I remember after just thinking, wow, to be just to get to that level or to have some acclaim from your music would be fantastic.” Paul soon developed a love for song writing too. According to him, he considered one song in every five he wrote to be of good quality. Paul began touring the city centre via open mic nights when he was around 18. By 2020, he was part of a band named The Callers after two years of searching. However, the band did not turn out as hoped. Paul said: “We got to early 2020. We were still in the rehearsal stage and hadn't played any gigs yet. Things were coming together, we got a rehearsal room, sharing with another band and then the lockdown kicked i

