Singer Cassie files lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging abuse and sex trafficking

Last night, news broke that singer Cassie has filed a major lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs , alleging abuse, violence, and sex trafficking during their decade-long relationship. Combs' representative called the allegations offensive and outrageous, stating that Cassie demanded $30m from him. This case highlights the harm caused by online rhetoric in abuse allegations and the low reporting rate of domestic abuse crimes.





Read more: GLAMOURMAGUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Coronation Street couple 'torn apart' by new arrival Cassie PlummerKevin and Abi Webster's marriage could be on the rocks following the new arrival on the Cobbles as she falls for the married resident.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

METROUK: Sex scandal revealed for lustful Cassie and Kevin in CorrieCassie catches feelings.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Sydney Sweeney Turned 26 In A Look Cassie Howard Would Kill ForCassie Howard, and Barbie.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: NatWest accused of 'intrusion' after starting new function that combs customers' accounts to track...A 'Carbon Footprint Tracker' on the bank's mobile app uses transaction data of its customers to make suggestions on how to reduce their carbon footprint.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: NatWest accused of 'intrusion' after starting new function that combs customers' accounts to track...A 'Carbon Footprint Tracker' on the bank's mobile app uses transaction data of its customers to make suggestions on how to reduce their carbon footprint.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Claire Sweeney: 'My Good Ship Murder character is different to Corrie's Cassie'Claire Sweeney has swapped the cobbles for a cruise in Channel 5's latest drama The Good Ship Murder and reveals that her character is nothing like Coronation Street's Cassie

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »