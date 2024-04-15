Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Step Down, Lawrence Wong to Succeed

Singapore ’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will step down on May 15, with his deputy Lawrence Wong in line to take over, his office said.

Mr Wong, who has the unanimous support of legislators in the long-ruling People’s Action Party , will be sworn in on the same day, it said.He announced last November that he would retire this year and has already named Mr Wong as his designated successor. Mr Lee originally planned to step down before turning 70, but those plans were shelved because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Lee has said there is no reason to delay the political transition and that passing the baton to Mr Wong before national elections due next year will allow the 51-year-old politician to win his own mandate and take the country forward. The PAP, one of the world’s longest-serving parties, retained its super majority with 83 out of 93 parliamentary seats in 2020 general elections. But that was its worst performance after losing some seats and support slipped.

