Singapore Extends Digital Payment Token Restrictions to Prevent Money Laundering

On Tuesday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) extended digital payment token (DPT) restrictions that seek to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism. Singapore’s Payment Services Act now covers more activities – including provision of custodial services, facilitation of DPT exchange or transmission between accounts, and facilitation of cross-border money transfers.
Cross-border money transfers made by entities in Singapore are now covered by the Act, even when the money is not accepted or received in the city-state. The Act was introduced in 2020 to regulate the industry by requiring things like licenses for payment service providers to operate in Singapore, proper bookkeeping, and segregation of any customer assets from that of the business. MAS claimed the amendments – which come into effect in stages from April 4th – not only protect against money laundering and financing of terrorism, but also provide user protection and financial stability
