Simulations reveal mechanism behind protein buildup in Parkinson's disease

Scientists have used computer simulations to uncover the mechanism behind the buildup of proteins in Parkinson's disease. The study found that a protein called alpha-synuclein, which is known to accumulate in the brains of Parkinson's patients, can form clusters and spread throughout the brain.

The researchers also identified a specific region of the protein that is responsible for its aggregation. These findings could help in the development of new treatments for Parkinson's disease.

Alzheimer's and Parkinson's biomarkers show promise for early diagnosisNew research supported by the Knight Initiative for Brain Resilience at Stanford's Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute highlights significant strides researchers have made in developing biomarkers for the early detection and monitoring of neurodegenerative diseases—including Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Lewy body disease...

Biologists discover propionate supplementation as a potential treatment for Parkinson's diseaseA research team led by Professor Chaogu Zheng from the School of Biological Sciences at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) recently discovered that propionate, a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA), strongly suppressed neurodegeneration in animal models of Parkinson's disease (PD) by regulating interorgan signaling between the intestine and brain.

Discovery could revolutionize stem cell-based brain repair therapy for Parkinson's diseaseNeuroscientists at University of Galway have made an exciting discovery that could revolutionize stem cell-based brain repair therapy for Parkinson's disease.

New technique for Parkinson's stem cell brain repair brings promise for patientsNeuroscientists at the University of Galway have made an exciting discovery that could revolutionize stem cell-based brain repair therapy for Parkinson's disease.

