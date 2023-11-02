Simple potato trick will ensure a great crop of roses, garden experts say

Gardening experts have explained how potatoes can be used to endure you get a great crop of roses. Experts at Amaze Vege Garden say the high water content vegetable can help keep rose cuttings moist, and increase the chances of the plant taking root and flourishing in your garden.

“Many avid flower lovers will try to grow this plant in their garden or their greenhouse. Some first-time growers may be shocked to hear about using potatoes to help propagate the roses even further.” “This boosts the roots of the stem to start growing and prevents it from going dry, which helps new leaves and roots to grow,” they explain. “Having a good base that naturally provides all the nutrients and moisture needed for the new plant to grow means you won’t have to work as hard to ensure the rose will grow.

The process of rooting the potato properly can take place as quickly as five to six weeks if the soil is suitable. The stem will need to grow new roots from scratch, so experts advise you to be patient. headtopics.com

Remove flowers Experts say that when preparing the stem to be planted, whether in a potato or just the water, you first need to remove the flower. Remove leaves Next, experts say that the leaves on the stem need to be removed for the same reasons as the flowers, explaining that the photosynthesis provided by large leaves is not enough to counter the amount of energy needed to keep them healthy.

They say before pushing the rose into the potato, you should cut the stem into quarters, not too deep, just about one-quarter of an inch right at a stem node, which will divide the stem into four equal parts, and make it easier for the stem to start forming its roots in the potato. headtopics.com

