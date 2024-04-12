Simon Jordan clarifies remarks about Rangers' statement on postponed game

Simon Jordan has clarified his remarks about Rangers ' statement regarding their postponed game at Dundee . Both Dundee and Rangers agreed to play the match this week due to the unplayable surface at Dens Park .

Jordan addressed his critics on talkSPORT, expressing his desire for Rangers to win the Premiership title. He dismissed Rangers' statement as 'pompous' and 'hypocritical', telling one listener to 'get over yourself'.

