Simon Harris Set to Become Ireland's Next Premier

Simon Harris is set to become Ireland 's next premier and the country's youngest leader on Tuesday. The 37-year-old father-of-two will be appointed Ireland 's fifteenth Taoiseach , following the unexpected resignation of Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader three weeks ago. The lower house of parliament, Dail Eireann, will reconvene on Tuesday morning, where Mr Harris is expected to be nominated as the next Taoiseach .

Various speeches will be made by government parties, the main opposition party Sinn Fein, and other politicians, who may call for a general election. Mr Varadkar officially resigned as Taoiseach on Monday by submitting his letter of resignation to Irish President Michael D Higgins

