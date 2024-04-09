Simon Harris becomes the youngest Taoiseach in the Republic of Ireland

Some political leaders in Northern Ireland have congratulated Simon Harris after his appointment as the new Taoiseach on Tuesday. The Fine Gael leader has become the Republic of Ireland's youngest ever Taoiseach after TDs backed his nomination. The Wicklow TD, a 37-year-old father-of-two, will become Ireland’s 15th Taoiseach after the surprise resignation of Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader three weeks ago.

READ MORE: New Fine Gael leader confirmed – paving way for him to be youngest Taoiseach READ MORE: Mixed reaction from Northern Ireland's political leaders as Leo Varadkar quits Earlier on Tuesday, the Dail backed the nomination of Mr Harris as the country’s new Taoiseach. TDs voted 88 to 69 in support of Mr Harris, who then travelled to Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, the official residence of President Michael D Higgins where his appointment as the country’s youngest premier was confirmed. Mr Varadkar formally resigned at an audience with President Higgins on Monday evening, paving the way for Mr Harris’s election. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was among those to congratulate the new Taoiseach. Posting on the social media platform X, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I wish him all the best as he settles into the role and look forward to working together as we further strengthen UK-Ireland cooperation.” Alliance leader Naomi Long also extended her congratulations to Mr Harris on becoming Taoiseac

