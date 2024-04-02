Simon Cowell to Walk Former X Factor Star Lucy Spraggan Down the Aisle

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has asked music mogul Simon Cowell to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding. Spraggan described Cowell as a 'surrogate parent' and revealed that he was honored to take on the role traditionally reserved for the father of the bride.

The couple got engaged in 2021 and are planning a spontaneous wedding.

