Simon Cowell's £8m Cotswold mansion overrun by moles

Simon Cowell has been forced to suffer the wrath of an unlikely animal destroying his £8m Cotswold mansion. The British talent judge decided to move from his London pad to the countryside in the hopes of living a more quiet life. He opted for a lavish retreat in the idyllic Cotswolds with partner Lauren Silverman, 46, and their son Eric, nine, in an attempt for the family to 'feel safer'.

However, the record executive has reportedly had his stunning home overrun by pesky moles who have ripped apart his enormous garden. The creatures have left the 64-year-old's eight acres covered in mole hills, with his land now said to look like 'Swiss cheese', the Mirror reports. Simon is said to have spotted the moles getting close to the house as he noticed they were 'getting braver'. However, he was not fast enough as their presence has now reportedly spoiled the view from the swimming pool and patio

