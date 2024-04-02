Simon Coveney to Step Down as Ireland's Minister

Simon Coveney, one of Ireland's prominent ministers, is stepping down from the Government as the country prepares for a new national leader. However, his political future remains uncertain as he has not confirmed whether he will run in the next general election.

Coveney is a popular member of Fine Gael and is well-liked in his constituency of Cork South Central. He has held various ministerial roles during his 13 years in Cabinet. Coveney served as Tanaiste from November 2017 to June 2020.

