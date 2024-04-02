Simon Coveney to Step Down as Ireland's Minister

Simon Coveney, one of Ireland's prominent ministers, is stepping down from the Government as the country prepares for a new national leader. However, his political future remains uncertain as he has not confirmed whether he will run in the next general election.
Coveney is a popular member of Fine Gael and is well-liked in his constituency of Cork South Central. He has held various ministerial roles during his 13 years in Cabinet. Coveney served as Tanaiste from November 2017 to June 2020.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Irish minister Simon Coveney to step down from CabinetThe Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said he told incoming Irish premier Simon Harris of his decision on Monday night.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Ireland: Simon Harris confirmed as next Fine Gael leader and TaoiseachTHE next premier of Ireland has been announced, following the shock resignation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »