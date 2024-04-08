Simon Bird Films Scenes for the Return of a Channel 4 Show in Stockport

Actor Simon Bird has been filming scenes for the return of a popular Channel 4 show in Stockport today. The performer, who is best known for playing the role of Will McKenzie in hit sitcom Inbetweeners from 2008 to 2010, has been filming in Greater Manchester for the second series of Everyone Else Burns , which is based on a family who are part of a puritanical Christian sect.

The ‘coming-of-age’ sitcom, which first aired on Channel 4 last year, is based in the city-region and also stars former Coronation Street star Amy James-Kelly, known for playing the role of Maddie Heath on the ITV soap, alongside comedy stars Morgana Robinson and Lolly Adefope. Having recently been renewed for a second series, the cast have been filming across Greater Manchester in recent weeks. On Monday morning (April 8), Simon Bird, who is also known for appearing in Friday Night Dinner, was seen on location in a residential street in Heaton Moor. Simon, who serves as executive producer of the show, was seen wearing a black suit as he appeared alongside co-star and Bury-born actress Kate O’Flynn, who has previously starred in Death in Paradise and Henpocalypse. Other members of the cast, alongside background extras, were also seen preparing for filming near houses on the residential street, which is located near to Priestnall Sports Field

