Silver Nails: The Hottest Trend of the Season

Silver has overtaken gold and scooped first place in the style stakes this season. Silver nails, silver boots, silver trousers, silver jackets – you name it, everywhere you look there’s a palette of pewter. And while it might seem a touch garish for some, if you want to lean into the look, a set of silver nails is the perfect place to start.

“From Isabel Marant to Ganni, silver has been everywhere on the catwalks so it’s no surprise it’s filtered down to nails which are the ultimate flexible accessory,” says Metta Francis, London based manicurist and founder of Nails by Mets. “You could also call it the ‘ Beyonce effect’ as her Renaissance tour saw fans donning stunning silver looks to her shows.” Ready to feel inspired? We unveil the best ways to embrace silver nails . Do silver nails look good? You might be surprised but a foiled finish is incredibly versatile. It suits all nail shapes and complements the majority of skin tones too. “Silver can work well with both short and long nails but some say it’s especially striking on long nail





Read more: GLAMOURMAGUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLAMOURMAGUK: How to DIY Bubble Nails For The Ultimate Snakeskin NailsBubble nails are the viral nail technique for snakeskin nails. Here's how to get the look, with gel or regular nail polish.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Salma Hayek Nails This Season’s Hottest HairstyleSalma Hayek attended the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend, sporting this season's most in-demand celebrity hairstyle: the half ponytail.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: Silver Trousers Trend: 19 Best Silver Trousers to ShopSilver trousers are the surprising trend of the moment. GLAMOUR explains how to style them and finds the best buys from ASOS, Arket, Mango and Helmut Lang.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

TIME: Hottest October On Record Makes It Almost Certain 2023 Will Be Hottest Year EverA person rides a bike during autumn season at Saddle River County Park in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Oct. 28, 2023.

Source: TIME | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: World could be heading for hottest October on record – after hottest July, August and September everVisit inews.co.uk for up-to-the-minute news, news analysis and breaking news covering the UK, World, Business, Politics, Health, Science, Education and Entertainment - in text and video.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Silver trousers are having a moment right now - 10 stylish silver trousers we loveSilver trousers are the statement piece of the season

Source: hellomag | Read more »