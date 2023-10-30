Signs That It's Time to Break Up

You're not happy in your relationship anymore, but you don't want to be the one to destroy everything you've built together. After all, you're past the age where you can just break up and find a new partner. And you could probably stand to put some more effort in to fixing things. Stop. When you first start noticing doubts about your relationship creeping in, it can understandably feel super overwhelming.

You're always shopping and thinking about their favourite food, but never get the same courtesy. You always take care of the mundane house chores. You and only you are in charge of keeping up communication with friends and family. Essentially, the whole mental load of the relationship is on you until you slowly but surely start to feel completely drained.

