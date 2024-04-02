Signalling fault causes disruption on West Coast Main Line

Those travelling on the West Coast Main Line are affected because of a signalling fault at London’s Euston station. Network Rail apologised for the incident and said its engineers are “working to fix the problem as soon as possible”. The West Coast Main Line runs between Glasgow and Euston with branches to major cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Avanti West Coast issued an alert to passengers which stated: “Trains to and from London Euston may be cancelled or delayed due to a fault with the signalling system affecting multiple platforms at the station.” A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re so sorry for the disruption at Euston, and we’re doing everything we can to fix it. “Our signalling system is designed to put signals to red if it detects a problem, a kind of safety ‘fail-safe’, and has done so on some of the tracks approaching the station this afternoo

