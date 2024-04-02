Signalling fault causes chaos at London Euston

Passengers have been left stranded on stationary trains for more than two hours as a signalling fault at London Euston causes carnage across the network. Travellers on the West Coast Main Line, which runs between Euston and Glasgow as well as branching off to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh, are facing severe delays. Network Rail has apologised and say it’s ‘working to fix the problem as soon as possible’.

A spokesperson said: ‘We’re so sorry for the disruption at Euston, and we’re doing everything we can to fix it. ‘Our signalling system is designed to put signals to red if it detects a problem, a kind of safety “fail-safe”, and has done so on some of the tracks approaching the station this afternoon. ‘We’re working with operators to run trains on the lines and platforms that are working as normal, but there are delays and cancellations as a resul

Sunday travel chaos hits London with trains from Euston suspended due to 'technical issue' causing a...

London Euston chaos LIVE as all trains suspended and Manchester Piccadilly services hit with delays

London Euston chaos LIVE updates as Manchester trains stopped and lines blocked

London Underground drivers announce 24-hour strikes in April and May in latest blow for passengers...

