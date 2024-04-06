Sierra Leone Declares National Emergency as Addicts Dig Up Graves for 'Zombie Drug'

Sierra Leone has declared a national emergency due to the widespread use of a ' zombie drug ' made from human bones. Addicts and dealers are digging up skeletons in cemeteries to get high on the drug. Entire neighborhoods are filled with addicts, and dealers have resorted to grave robbing to meet the demand.

President Bio has authorized the formation of a National Task Force on Drugs and Substance Abuse to combat the crisis.

