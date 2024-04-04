Sick dog fighting ring exposed in Essex

A sick dog fighting ring run by self-styled 'Doctor Death' saw animals pumped with steroids and painkillers before they tore each other apart in gruesome fights. Phillip Ali, 68, abused dogs by filling them with drugs to win thousands of pounds in battles held inside the garage of a couple's village home in Takeley, Essex. Ali has been found guilty of a string of cruelty charges alongside homeowners Billy and Amy Leadley.
Billy, 38, and Amy, 39, claimed they had a birthing pit in their garage, but blood stains from five dogs showed they were actually using it as a ring for sick speculators to watch dog fights. The couple, Ali and his accomplice Stephen Brown, 56, were all found guilty of a string of charges regarding the cruel battles. One report of a fight bragged about a dog biting another 'in the throat' and 'shaking hard' - with Billy refereeing the fights while managing underground kennels at his property in Bambers Green, Takeley, Esse
