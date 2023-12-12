Shropshire MPs to vote on divisive immigration plan

Shropshire's MP's are preparing to vote on a key plank of their immigration plan which has divided opinions in Rishi Sunak's Conservative Government. The plan involves sending asylum seekers to the African nation of Rwanda and the Prime Minister is reportedly trying to find a solution that brings together different opinions in the party.

Speculation in advance of the vote tonight suggests that the Government could lose on the issue, which has not happened to a piece of Government legislation since 1986. Shrewsbury's Daniel Kawczynski says he has his own 'reservations' about Rwanda but has praised the Prime Minister for finding a middle way during a 'very, very strong debate' in the House of Commons ahead of the vote. Mr Kawczynski said: 'We have a national media like Sky News and Beth Rigby who complain if there is unanimity in politics and say that we vote like robots. The media also says we are divided if we go through the issues with a genuine and robust challenging of the options.' There has been a very, very strong debate in the House of Commons over the last few days





