Shropshire Farming Talk: The challenges of battling to beat weather

We would normally hope that by mid to late October we would be winding up the job a little but trying to beat the weather, which has seen unseasonably warm autumn spells replaced by regular heavy rain, has been tough going.
I am fortunate that I have a good team around me at Bradford Estates, who are willing to do the extra hours when needed. Anyone who works in farming knows you cannot be remote from the action for long when everyone needs to pull together.
Farming is perceived as an industry that needs to move with the times, against a backdrop of modern working where hybrid patterns are common for those who can work online, something you cannot do with agricultural farming. headtopics.com
We had a table at the Blymhall Farmers Discussion Group dinner recently, offered to the farms team as an appreciation of their efforts so they could socialise with local neighbours. On the formal side, we ensure colleagues go to events to build and improve their farming knowledge particularly around the winter months.
