Shropshire Council Publishes Changes to Planned Parking Charges for Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has published changes to its planned parking charges for Shrewsbury . The authority has faced considerable criticism over the changes, with Shrewsbury 's Business Improvement District ( BID ) warning the plans could cost the town up to £7m a year.

A petition opposing the hikes has been signed by more than 3,500 people, while one of the town's most long-standing and respected businesses, Tanners Wines, said the impact of the costs on its staff could lead it to reconsider its base in the town. Now the council has published changes to the proposal – but it is yet to be seen if they are enough to address the concerns raised by the BID. The changes include reductions to the hourly increase planned at Abbey Foregate, changes to proposed evening charges and Sunday plans, as well as an increase for Raven Meadows multi-storey. But, there has been no change to places for Frankwell, where the hourly rate will still rise from 80p to £1.20, and the yearly permit will go up from £640 to £960. Specifically, the hourly charge at Abbey Foregate will rise from 60p to 80p – instead of £1 as originally proposed. In terms of evening charges, the council has actually added charges for both St Julians Friars and Abbey Foregate, which had not previously been proposed

