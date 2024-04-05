Shrimps' Manager Takes One Game at a Time

Consecutive wins over Easter lifted the Shrimps into eighth position, two points behind Crawley Town who have a match in hand. Brannan’s players need to win four of their remaining five matches to reach the six victories their boss had targeted going into the last 10 games of the season. When asked if he thought four wins would secure a top-seven finish , Brannan admitted there was to be no more looking ahead. He said: “It’s one game at a time now, I’m just thinking of the next one.

“We’ll play that, see where it takes us, and then focus on Crewe (next Tuesday). “It doesn’t matter who you play in this league, people have been beating everybody else. “You don’t know what you’re getting from one game to the next; you can be one of the top teams and then lose 4-0 to someone at the wrong end of the table. “We just have to be well prepared, do our homework and put that into practice.” The next match comes tomorrow when Doncaster Rovers visit the Mazuma Mobile Stadiu

Shrimps Manager Wins Easter Crawley Town Match Top-Seven Finish League Next Match Doncaster Rovers Mazuma Mobile Stadium

