Shrewsbury school transformed into Hogwarts and hosts Harry Potter-themed day

Adcote School in Little Ness, Shrewsbury, today transformed into the magical world of Harry Potter, with witches and wizards roaming the corridors of the Hogwarts-style school.

With their very own Great Hall, well-known in the films as the room where the grand feasts are held, they were able to hold a special celebration of Harry Potter and an"opportunity for students to share their love" for the fantasy book and movie series.Staff members and students dressed up as iconic characters from the franchise to"encourage a sense of camaraderie and enthusiasm".

Students enjoyed magic classes and competitions throughout the day, such as potion-making classes and the Triwizard Tournament, Quidditch matches, wand-making and sorting hat ceremonies.As well as themed activities, the pupils also held a costume competition, Harry Potter Bingo, and a Wizarding Quiz. headtopics.com

Victoria Taylor, headteacher of Adcote School, said:"Today was a huge success! I witnessed Adcote's Great Hall come to life with the festivities of Harry Potter Day. "We believe such themed activities bring our community together and create an environment of fun-spirited camaraderie that boosts morale and uplifts the academic experience."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ShropshireStar »

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The 1 Way He's Always Disappointing Harry Potter FansThe Lost City actor has admitted he spoils the magic for kids 'on a regular basis'. Read more ⮕

Stacey Solomon creates incredible magic Harry Potter table with floating candlesStacey Solomon has given her followers an insight into how she painstakingly created her spooktacular Harry Potter table after admitting it took her 'weeks' to complete Read more ⮕

Oodie Releases Magical Harry Potter CollectionBeloved wearable blanket brand Oodie has upped its game for winter with the release of its new, magical Harry Potter collection. Fans of both Oodie's comfy, oversized hoodies and J.K. Rowling's iconic series have been lining up to grab a piece of this. Whether you’re a die-hard Potterhead or just someone who appreciates a good crossover, there’s a style for everyone, from Hogwarts houses to Hedwig’s very own pattern. The Oodie, renowned for their ultra-comfortable and cosy loungewear, has taken the world by storm with its captivating range of pop culture-inspired designs. And now, they've waved their wand and brought the wizarding world of Harry Potter to life in the most snug and stylish way possible. So whether you're a loyal Gryffindor, an intelligent Ravenclaw, a cunning Slytherin or a kind-hearted Hufflepuff, Oodie has you covered with its House-themed designs. Crafted with care, these oversized hoodies are made from a blend of premium flannel and sherpa fleece, guaranteeing warmth and comfort during chilly Hogwarts nights or lazy Sunday mornings. Given the incredible demand for this collection, stock is disappearing faster than a wizard Apparating from one place to another. Read more ⮕

Vigil held in Shrewsbury to 'say goodbye' to animals heading to slaughterMembers of the Animal Save movement held a vigil in Shrewsbury to 'say goodbye' to the animals heading to slaughter, while raising awareness of the meat industry. Read more ⮕

Agents appointed for landmark commercial development in ShrewsburyAgents Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR) have been appointed by Morris Property to market its landmark 28-acre site, Stadium Point on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury. Read more ⮕

Controversial Shrewsbury Travelodge recommended for approval despite oppositionPlans for a 'hideous' Travelodge on a car park next to one of the county's most valuable historic buildings are being recommended for approval. Read more ⮕