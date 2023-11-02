HEAD TOPICS

Shrewsbury flexibility the key for Matt Taylor

Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor says he has to adapt his coaching methods to different members of his playing squad.

Taylor says everyone learns differently, and he and his coaching staff must adapt training sessions as it is not a 'one size fits all' policy at Town.

