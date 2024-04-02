Showjumper John Whitaker Reflects on His Successful Career

Showjumper John Whitaker, one of the world's most successful showjumpers, reflects on his near-50-year career and his numerous championship medals. His nephew, Jack Whitaker, has also joined the family's sporting tradition.

John and his wife Clare own a farmhouse overlooking the Yorkshire Pennines, where they keep their 60 horses.

