Should Newcastle United stay or go from St James' Park?

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourShould I stay or should I go… it seems The Clash were years ahead of their time when it came to us Geordies! Now I have to say, I keep changing my mind from day to day and conversation to conversation about the issue.

As a fan with a couple of season tickets I think it’s easy to say we should stay at St James’ Park, but the reality is it’s not big enough and is probably never going to be big enough, so this brings me to the question of should we stay or should we go? As a pure Geordie born in St Mary’s in Jesmond and bred in and around the edges of the city my whole life, Blakelaw and now Gosforth, I am inclined to say we should be staying at St James’ Park and doing anything and everything we can to stay ther





🏆 106. NUFCTheMag » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roy Hodgson press conference on Friday – Ahead of facing Newcastle United at St James’ ParkAhead of facing Newcastle United at St James' Park - Roy Hodgson press conference on Friday

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Alan Shearer explains choice of three from Newcastle United after St James’ Park demolition jobAfter St James' Park demolition job - Alan Shearer explains choice of three from Newcastle United

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Newcastle United star welcomes return of Fortress St James’ ParkReturn of Fortress St James' Park - Newcastle United star loving it.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Newcastle in contact with brains behind Tottenham’s £1.2bn stadium over St James’ Park redevelopmentIn an exclusive interview with Mark Douglas, Populous managing director Christopher Lee reveals his grand plans for St James' Park

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Gunners aim to keep up impressive away record at St James’ ParkArsenal striker Eddie Nketiah answered a lot of his critics at the weekend with an impressive hat-trick for Arsenal against Sheffield United in their 5-0 win and Tony Cascarino admitted how hard it's been for the Gunners striker.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Sources: Newcastle United open talks over landmark St James’ Park dealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »