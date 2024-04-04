Should Manchester City Drop De Bruyne for Foden as No.10?

Do Manchester City drop the world's best No.10 in order to win the Premier League title? Amazingly, that is the question being asked after Phil Foden returned to the middle to produce a masterclass against Aston Villa as Kevin De Bruyne watched on from the bench. As De Bruyne has seen his season interrupted by injury and fitness concerns this term, Foden has accelerated his development from attack-minded winger to all-action, disciplined No.

10, with his Villa hat-trick a convincing argument for him to remain in that position going forwar

