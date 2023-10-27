Shotguns and handgun seized on the streets of Moss Side after police raid

Five people have been arrested after police recovered three suspected guns in an 'intelligence led' raid in Moss Side.

Two males, aged 17 and 57, and three women, aged 19, 23, and 51, have been taken into police custody for questioning after they were arrested for firearms offences after officers raided the property on Horace Barnes Close.

The suspected guns have been sent for forensic examination in order to determine their 'classification and viability,' according to the force. Officers say a a handgun and two shotguns were recovered. READ MORE: Police cordon in place and forensics on scene after knife recovered near where man was stabbed to death headtopics.com

READ MORE: Neglect contributed to death of much-loved dad found 'unresponsive' in bedroom in locked psychiatric ward, inquest finds Detective Inspector Christopher Woodburn, from GMP’s City of Manchester Challenger team, said: “This is a fantastic result for our team, as we are committed to ridding Greater Manchester’s streets of weapons used to threaten and harm people across communities.

“The items are now being examined and assessed, in which specialists will determine their viability and classification – which will provide further information as we progress our investigation. “I would urge anyone to get in touch with us if they have any information about illegal weapons on our streets. You can do this anonymously if you wish – any information you provide could well end up saving a life.” headtopics.com

You can contact police by calling 101, or via our website at gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

