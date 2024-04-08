Shorter Scan to Diagnose Prostate Cancer Could Increase Availability and Reduce Cost

A new study suggests that a shorter scan could be used to diagnose prostate cancer , which would increase availability and reduce cost s. The study found that a 10-minute scan using a new imaging technique called PSMA PET/CT was just as effective as the standard 20-minute scan.

This could potentially make prostate cancer diagnosis more accessible and affordable for patients.

Shorter Scan Diagnose Prostate Cancer Availability Reduce Cost

