Shortage of Psychiatrists in Western Isles Leads to High Costs

More than £1million a year is an unbelievable outlay for two locum consultants in the Western Isles . The health board paying out these huge fees are not entirely to blame. There is a shortage of consultant psychiatrists across the country, with 60 per cent of posts lying vacant. And the remoteness of the Lewis-based health board makes it more difficult to attract staff. But there has to be a better way of dealing with mental health provision than this.

The Scottish Government has been urged to increase the number of consultant psychiatrists in training. Could some of the support people need around the clock be provided remotely? Could there be greater incentives for qualified consultants to take up permanent roles? Mental health provision is important and it is vital people in the Western Isles are adequately served But the current situation is not sustainable. The health board and the Scottish Government must get together to work out a more cost efficient wa

Psychiatrists Shortage Western Isles Locum Consultants Healthcare Scottish Government

