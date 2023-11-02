Short Video Platforms and Messaging Apps Popularize New Route through Panama's Darién Gap Jungle

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Short video platforms and messaging apps have popularized the route as the U.S. is seeing a big increase in arrivals using a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darién Gap jungle.

Low Water Levels in Panama Canal Increase Shipping Costs for LPGThe Panama Canal is experiencing its lowest water levels in nearly 30 years, leading to restrictions and delays for vessels. This has caused shipping costs for LPG from the United States to increase. The canal is a major energy transit point and plays a crucial role in trade between the United States, East Asia, and the western coast of South America. Read more ⮕

El Nino drought: Panama Canal cuts ship numbers furtherThe new restrictions will likely further increase the cost of shipping goods around the world. Read more ⮕

Little change in gender pay gap in past year, study suggestsThe ONS said the gender pay gap has fallen by about a quarter over the last decade and remains smaller than it was before the pandemic. Read more ⮕

Little change in gender pay gap in past year, study suggestsThe ONS said the gender pay gap has fallen by about a quarter over the last decade and remains smaller than it was before the pandemic. Read more ⮕

Little change in gender pay gap in past year, study suggestsThe ONS said the gender pay gap has fallen by about a quarter over the last decade and remains smaller than it was before the pandemic. Read more ⮕

Sycamore Gap: Police arrest two men in their 30s over felling of iconic treeThe men, both in their 30s, have both since been released on police bail as enquires continue Read more ⮕