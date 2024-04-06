Short-Term Rentals in Eclipse's Path of Totality Experience Surge in Bookings

Short-term rentals located in the eclipse's path of totality are seeing a significant spike in bookings around the astronomical event . The total eclipse is set to take place on Monday when the moon will pass between the sun and earth, casting a temporary darkness on parts of North America . 31.6 million people live in the path of totality of what will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States since 2017, with the next one not until 2044.

And people will be flocking to the path of totality, which cuts across 15 states from Texas up to Maine, so they can witness the rare sight. Dallas, Indianapolis and Cleveland are among the biggest cities in the path of totality and all three boast a short-term rental occupancy above 90% for Sunday night, per AirDNA

Short-Term Rentals Eclipse Path Of Totality Bookings Astronomical Event Total Solar Eclipse North America Dallas Indianapolis Cleveland

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auroras and a Worm Moon Eclipse: Celestial Events Light Up Sky Ahead of April Total EclipseThe March 2024 “worm moon,” viewed through a gap between tree leaves in a West Bengal forest.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

New research results explore the safety of short-term cultivated CAR T cells in cancer immunotherapyChimeric antigen receptor T cells—CAR T cells for short—are immune cells (T cells) that are taken from the body and genetically modified outside the body in the laboratory using transport vehicles for the genes to be transmitted (vectors).

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Rosenthal: For Blake Snell and others, Scott Boras’ strategy costs them short-termThe reigning NL Cy Young winner is the third recent client of the agent's to sign a shorter deal (with opt-outs) than expected.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Rayhaan Tulloch lays out goal after penning short term Shrewsbury Town dealNew recruit Rayhaan Tulloch is determined to take advantage of the opportunity handed to him at Shrewsbury Town.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Sauber: Audi’s accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short termAudi’s decision to complete a 100% buyout of Sauber, a takeover which has arrived quicker than expected, will still provide a short-term boost for the Formula 1 team.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Short-term, self-regulating therapies may help alleviate long COVID symptomsA new UCLA-led study suggests that some people living with long COVID may be able to alleviate certain symptoms by using short-term, self-regulating therapies.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »