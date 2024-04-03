Shoppers Shocked by the True Meaning of B&M

B&M, the popular bargain store, has a surprising origin. Contrary to popular belief, the letters do not stand for 'Bargains & More'. The store was originally named Billington & Mayman after its founders.

The first store opened in Cleveleys town centre in 1978. Malcolm Billington, one of the founders, remained as the company director until 1996.

