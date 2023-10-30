Shoppers rave about Roman Originals' Hooded Quilted Coat

A good winter coat should be able to withstand the season's wild, wet and windy weather without breaking the bank. And it looks like shoppers on the lookout for winter staples have found a winner with Roman Originals' Hooded Quilted Coat.

Available in four colours - black, charcoal, olive and midnight blue - the Roman Originals coat has a mock inner lining, long sleeves, cuffs and practical side pockets. Shoppers have praised the 'lightweight' coat for keeping them toasty.

"A really good quality and weight, without being too heavy," wrote one reviewer. "The 10 is a perfect fit for me, usually between 8-10, with enough room for warm clothes and full-length sleeves." Although the winter coat does not feature a drawcord waist, the chevron pattern also lends a flattering silhouette. headtopics.com

Latest shopping news A third reviewer made a point about the zip: "Nice colour. Fits well, I'd even say it was a little generous. Lightweight. Very cosy and warm. Hood is really big, great for blustery days and has pulls so you can really hide away inside. Double zip is a little fiddly, but not the end of the world.

Shoppers needing to keep warm inside can also spring for Oodie's hooded blankets while they're £39 - a 55 percent discount. Mark your calendars for November 7 when Oodie launches its £1 flash sale.

This includes the incredibly popular Hooded Longline Puffer Jacket that will keep you snug and stylish as the weather gets chillier. Originally priced at £79.99, the winter jacket is now just £63.99 - a total saving of £16.

