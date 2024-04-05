Shoppers rave about £20 Sainsbury’s jeans that are hailed as the perfect fit

We all know that shopping for jeans can be one of the biggest chores. From trying to determine what style suits you best to finding the perfect pair that fit well and don’t gape, dig in or ride up, it can be an absolute minefield. If you’re fed up of spending hours in fitting rooms wriggling in and out of various pairs of denim, you might want to head down your local Sainsbury’s, because shoppers think they’ve found the perfect pair of jeans.
The Tu Wide Leg Jeans, £20 here, have been hailed as smart-looking, comfortable and a perfect fit – everything a great pair of jeans should be. The £20 pair come in a flattering wide leg design with a high waist and classic five pocket design, making them effortless to style. You can team them with oversized T-shirts, chunky knitwear and crisp white shirts to instantly change up your look, and the leg length is great for wearing with both flats and heel
