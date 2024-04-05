Shoppers praise Sainsbury's jeans that are 'better than much more expensive brands'

Sainsbury's shoppers are praising a pair of jeans that are 'better than much more expensive brands.' The retailer's clothing brand Tu is selling wide leg jeans fans are snapping up. The Mid Denim Wide Leg Jeans , which are priced at £20, feature five pockets, a zip and button fly and cotton rich material. They are also available in light and dark denim. The full description reads: 'Fresh from our denim edit, our wide leg jeans are a flattering and comfy option for your weekend wardrobe.
This pair come in a mid blue wash, perfect for teaming with graphic tees and sweatshirts.' The jeans have a rating of 4.7 stars out of five, with more than 100 five star reviews. Among them, one person said: 'Lovely jeans dark denim. Soft fabric and a good dark colour. Great value for money, look more expensive. Size 8 quite roomy.' A second wrote: 'I struggle to buy jeans that fit in the waist but these fit perfectly! The size in waist is great, and the leg length is good.
Sainsbury's Jeans Wide Leg Jeans Clothing Tu Denim Affordable Reviews
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »