Shoppers praise New Look's 'gorgeous' dress ideal for holidays

New Look shoppers are praising a "gorgeous" dress that's "ideal for holidays." The dress is now on sale on the retailer's website. The Black Mark Making Maxi Beach Dress from New Look is now £24.29, down from £26.99. The maxi dress features a black and white print, a V-neckline, tie shoulder straps and bead details. The product description reads: "A must-have on beach days, this black dress is made from a lightweight fabric and cut to stylish a maxi length. Beaded details add a neat finish.

" The dress has an overall rating of 4.7 stars out of five, with a number of rave reviews. Among them, one person said: "Love it, comes up nice a loose so ideal for holidays and when it’s hot." A second wrote: "Really lovely beach/sun dress, the colours and pattern are gorgeous! Can’t wait to take on my holiday. I would say it comes up a little large, I got a medium but a small would definitely fit. I’m a 12/14 usuall

