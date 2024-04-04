Shoppers Praise New Look Bag as Affordable Designer Alternative

New Look shoppers are praising a "perfect" bag that looks very similar to a designer version. The retailer's bag is also currently on sale, making the price difference even bigger. The Tan Leather-Look Saddle Cross Body Bag from New Look is now £17.99, down from £19.99. The bag could easily be mistaken for the A.P.C Unisex Plain Crossbody Logo Shoulder Bag. The two feature a similar saddle bag shape, adjustable crossbody strap, a leather-look finish and gold tone hardware. However, the A.P.

C bag is made with real leather and has the brand's logo on the front. The New Look bag is priced at £17.99, while the designer version comes in at £313. This means shoppers could save around £295 by opting for the high street alternative. The New Look bag has an overall rating of 4.9 stars out of five, having racked up a number of five star reviews. Among them, one person said: "Handbag is lovely. I like the size and design. Looks well more expensive.

New Look Bag Designer Affordable Alternative Sale Leather High Street

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fiorelli's new £59 cross-body bag rivals The Row’s £1.9k Slouchy Banana BagThe Row’s £1.9k Slouchy Banana Bag is the perfect addition to any spring outfit, and Fiorelli just dropped an affordable £59 alternative that’ll give you the look for less

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

New Look's £22 bucket bag can save you £300 on designer versionThe two bags are almost identical, but the price difference is huge

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

New Look's £22 bucket bag can save you £300 on designer versionThe two bags are almost identical, but the price difference is huge as shoppers can save hundreds by opting for New Look's version

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

£20 mini shoulder bag from New Look that 'looks £199' has shoppers swooningWith this one shoulder mini bag already being sold out in black, we can see why shoppers are rushing to snap up this £19.99 tan mini shoulder bag after seeing influencer Chessie King wearing one earlier this week

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

New Look’s £25 crossbody is the perfect alternative to Chloé’s £1k saddle bagIf you’re looking for a new wardrobe staple for spring, New Look has dropped a £25 expensive-looking alternative to Chloé’s £1,050 version that will add a chic touch to any of your outfits this season.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

'Perfect' £18 New Look bag looks just like £313 designer versionNew Look shoppers said the saddle bag is 'perfect' and 'looks well more expensive'

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »