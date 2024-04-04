Shoppers Praise New Look Bag as Affordable Designer Alternative

New Look shoppers are praising a "perfect" bag that looks very similar to a designer version. The retailer's bag is also currently on sale, making the price difference even bigger. The Tan Leather-Look Saddle Cross Body Bag from New Look is now £17.99, down from £19.99. The bag could easily be mistaken for the A.P.C Unisex Plain Crossbody Logo Shoulder Bag. The two feature a similar saddle bag shape, adjustable crossbody strap, a leather-look finish and gold tone hardware. However, the A.P.
C bag is made with real leather and has the brand's logo on the front. The New Look bag is priced at £17.99, while the designer version comes in at £313. This means shoppers could save around £295 by opting for the high street alternative. The New Look bag has an overall rating of 4.9 stars out of five, having racked up a number of five star reviews. Among them, one person said: "Handbag is lovely. I like the size and design. Looks well more expensive.
New Look Bag Designer Affordable Alternative Sale Leather High Street
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »