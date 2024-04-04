Shoppers Praise Michelle Keegan's Comfy Denim Jacket

Very shoppers are heaping praise on a "comfy" denim jacket they say "looks more expensive than it is." The jacket is part of Michelle Keegan 's Very collection. The Michelle Keegan Denim Drop Shoulder Oversized Jacket is priced at £45 and features a slouchy, oversized fit , light wash and frayed hemline . It also has dual breast pockets , a classic collar neckline and button through fastenings. According to Very, the jacket is "timeless" and adds an "effortlessly cool edge to your layering.

" The jacket has an overall rating of 4.9 stars out of five, with a number of rave reviews online. Among them, one shopper said: "Looks more expensive than it is. Love this and it fits well. Its an oversized fitting." A second wrote: "I love this, it's so comfy which I like as denim usually feels quite restrictive to me, the over size design is nice." A third shopper added: "Looks great and fits brilliantly.

Shoppers Praise Denim Jacket Michelle Keegan Very Collection Oversized Fit Light Wash Frayed Hemline Breast Pockets Collar Neckline Button Fastenings Timeless Cool Edge Layering Rating Reviews Expensive Comfy Restrictive Design

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michelle Keegan's £45 denim jacket is flying off the shelvesFormer Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan has a stunning clothing range with online retailer Very, and this stylish oversized denim jacket is selling fast

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

'Timeless' £45 Michelle Keegan denim jacket 'looks more expensive'One excited Very reviewer said the jacket 'will be a staple in my wardrobe for years.'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Mark Wright seen working with wife Michelle Keegan before ditching UKThe former TOWIE star is currently soaking up the sun in Australia where actress Michelle is working on her next TV project

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Michelle Keegan soaks up the sun as she explores Australia on break from filmingMichelle Keegan and Mark Wright are enjoying some time together and seeing the sights in Sydney, where Michelle is set to start filming for another acting project

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Michelle Keegan causes holiday row with sunny snaps as she says 'if only'The actress is currently residing in Australia while she films her next TV project

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Michelle Keegan's £60 corset dress gives a House of CB-like look for £110 lessMichelle Keegan’s latest collection with Very is full of spring essentials,and her £60 linen corset dress is the perfect alternative to House of CB’s £170 version

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »