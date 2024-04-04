Shoppers praise Marks and Spencer's 'flattering' dress that 'hides the belly'

Marks and Spencer shoppers are praising a "very flattering" dress that "hides the belly." The retailer's Pure Cotton Printed Bardot Midaxi Beach Dress is proving popular among shoppers and is currently listed as a ' best seller ' on the website. The ivory mix Pure Cotton Printed Bardot Midaxi Beach Dress is priced at £39.50, and shoppers say they "love everything about this dress." It has been called "beautiful" and "stunning" by reviewers.

The cotton dress features a midaxi-length and tiered skirt, with a bardot neckline and full sleeves. It has a bold ivory mix print, though it is also available in a range of other patterns and colours including blue, green, brown, and black and white. There are several different sizes to chose from in each, though some are selling out fast. Marks and Spencer also stocks the Cotton Rich Ribbed Bandeau Midi Dress, which comes in cream or black, for £35, as well as the Cotton Rich Textured V-Neck Knitted Dress for £39.5

